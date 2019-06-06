Book detailing the Kiss merchandising craze of the 70s and 80s set for release

An officially licensed book which looks at the Kiss merchandising craze of the late 70s and early 80s is to be published later this year.

Kiss: The Hottest Brand In The Land has been compiled by Nicholas Buckland and will begin shipping in July/August this year.

It’ll be presented as a 10 x 10-inch coffee table book and will feature a huge range of Kiss-related goodies across its 390 pages.

It’ll feature full colour photographs of items from Kiss collectors around the world, including lunch boxes, comics, t-shirts, belt buckles, masks, pinball tables, mirrors, tourbooks, posters, keyring, badges and more.

Kiss: The Hottest Brand In The Land will be released in three versions: A Standard Edition, A Deluxe Edition and Ultra Deluxe Autographed Edition.

The Deluxe Edition comes with a limited edition foil cover, a sticker, poster and one of four collectable Kiss postcards.

The Ultra Deluxe Autographed Edition will have all of the Deluxe Edition’s contents, but rather than one postcard, all four will be included, along with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley’s autographs.

Kiss: The Hottest Brand In The Land is now available to pre-order.

Kiss have just kicked off their End Of The Road European tour and have released a video clip from last night’s show in Hannover which can be seen below.