From Jersey Shore clubs to the world's biggest stages: New Bon Jovi docu-series celebrates band's 40th anniversary

A new four-part series celebrating 40 years of Bon Jovi will be broadcast in April, with all past and present members of the band giving the project their full co-operation.

All four episodes of Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will premiere on Friday, April 26 on Hulu in the US - and will then be broadcast soon after on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ around the rest of the world.

The series has been produced by Run Of Show Productions in conjunction with filmmaker Gotham Chopra and will explore “the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction.”

A statement adds: “As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he’s still living them.

“Forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet.”

Check out the latest trailer for Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story below.

Earlier this month, Jon Bon Jovi performed new track Legendary at the MusiCares Person Of The Year Benefit Gala in LA, where the musician was honoured for his musical legacy and charity work.