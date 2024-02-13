From Jersey Shore clubs to the world's biggest stages: New Bon Jovi docu-series celebrates band's 40th anniversary

By Scott Munro
( Classic Rock )
published

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story has been made with the full co-operation of all past and present members of the band - premiere set for Hulu, Star+ and Disney+

Bon Jovi in 1984
Bon Jovi in 1984: David Bryan, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, Alec John Such and Richie Sambora (Image credit: Getty Images/Paul Natkin)

A new four-part series celebrating 40 years of Bon Jovi will be broadcast in April, with all past and present members of the band giving the project their full co-operation.

All four episodes of Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will premiere on Friday, April 26 on Hulu in the US - and will then be broadcast soon after on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ around the rest of the world.

The series has been produced by Run Of Show Productions in conjunction with filmmaker Gotham Chopra and will explore “the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction.”

A statement adds: “As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he’s still living them. 

“Forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet.”

Check out the latest trailer for Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story below.

Earlier this month, Jon Bon Jovi performed new track Legendary at the MusiCares Person Of The Year Benefit Gala in LA, where the musician was honoured for his musical legacy and charity work.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent more than 30 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving to the e-commerce team in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, scouts out the best deals for music fans and reviews headphones, speakers, books and more. He's written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog and has previous written for publications including IGN, the Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.