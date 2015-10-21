BMTH release Happy Song clip from Leeds

A video of Bring Me The Horizon’s performance of Happy Song at this year’s Leeds festival has been released.

The footage was captured during the Sheffield band’s Main Stage performance at Leeds on August 30.

Happy Song features on BMTH’s fifth album That’s The Spirit, which was issued in September.

On the album, frontman Oli Sykes previously said: “This time round the challenge wasn’t just for people to be impressed that a screamer’s learned to sing. We had to come back with something that would be impressive for people who had no idea of the history of the band.”

BMTH set off on a European tour next month, with eight UK shows included.

