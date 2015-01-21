Blues Pills influenced by Sabbath

Blues Pills frontwoman Elin Larsson reveals playing in a Black Sabbath tribute band when she was younger led her to appreciate rock and metal.

And while she says her influences include Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin and the Beatles, it was the Birmingham metal icons who gave her her first taste of heavy music.

She tells Metal Express Radio: “When I was in my teens I was asked to play in a Black Sabbath tribute band by my friends at school.

“We listened to the first and second Sabbath albums and that was when stuff opened up for me – this more heavy rock world which is really cool.”

Larsson also reveals the band have started work on the follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut album – but says it will have a very different vibe.

She continues: “The next album is going to be more like 60’s soul funk. We’ve already started to work on the second album in the studio. We hope it’s going to be better than the first one.”

They’ve lined up a headline tour of the UK which starts in April:

Apr 22: London O2 Academy Islington

Apr 23: Cardiff Globe

Apr 24: Manchester Club Academy

Apr 25: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Apr 27: Belfast Limelight 2

Apr 28: Glasgow Cathouse

Apr 29: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 30: Bristol Bierkeller