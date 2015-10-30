Blues Harp Women celebrated in album

Ruf Records have confirmed the release of a double-album that celebrates female harmonica players.

Blues Harp Women has been under production for years after US DJ Norman Davis began an investigation into why so few of them reached public awareness.

He reports: “Big Mama Thornton is responsible – I played one of her tracks on my radio show, heard a nice harmonica solo and checked the liner notes to see who it was. It was Big Mama! It was the first time I recall hearing a woman playing blues harp, and it set the wheels turning in my head.”

He set up the the website Hermonicas.com to chart his progress, until the concept of a compilation record was suggested. “It’s taken a few years – working with 30-plus artists can get very complicated,” says Davis. “But finally the album is finished and is about to become a unique part of music history.

“I hope this album will shed some light on what has been a black hole in the blues universe. It proves that, as with other instruments, women are the equal of men on the harmonica. Perhaps this will help them get the attention that has passed them by in the past.”

Blues Harp Women will be released on December 4 and it’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

Disc 1

Harmonica Girl – Paula Rangell

Roadmaster – Roxy Perry

Heavy Water – Stacy Jones Band

Down Home Shakedown – Big Mama Thornton

32-20 Blues - Lynnann Hyde

Down To The Hollow – Trina Hamlin

Stop! Wait A Minute – Tracy K

One More Lie – Teresa ‘T-Bird’ Lynne

Naughty Girl – Octavia

Why You So Mean To Me – Kat Baloun

Ain’t Easy – Beth Kohnen

Stuck On You – Jane Gillman

Mechanical Beast – Zola Moon

Please Call Daddy – Mattie Phifer

Sadder Than Sad – Dorothy Jane ‘DJ’ Gosper

Disc 2