Bloodstock reveals Thursday night plans

Bloodstock organisers have revealed the entertainment for those arriving at the site on Thursday, August 9.

The UK festival will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 9-12, with artists including Judas Priest, Gojira, Nightwish, Fozzy, Doro Pesch, Orphaned Land, At The Gates, Alestorm, Cannibal Corpse and Conjurer all previously confirmed.

Now five bands have been announced for the Sophie Lancaster Stage on the Thursday night, providing live music for those arriving early to pitch their tents.

Arkona, Bloodshot Dawn, Skiltron, Fire Red Empress and Hundred Year Old Man will all play, setting the tone for the weekend of musical mayhem.

Meanwhile, Bloodstock’s Metal 2 The Masses grand finals are now underway, supporting regional venues and giving local bands the opportunity to grab a spot on the festival’s Newblood Stage. Find a list of dates below.

Get everything you need to know about Bloodstock on our festival page.