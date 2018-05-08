Bloodstock festival adds 7 more bands to 2018 bill

Bloodstock organisers have announced the names of a further seven artists who will play at this year’s event.

The UK festival will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 9-12, with artists including Judas Priest, Gojira, Nightwish, Fozzy, Doro Pesch, Orphaned Land, At The Gates, Alestorm, Cannibal Corpse and Conjurer all previously confirmed.

It’s now been announced that they’ll be joined by Nailed To Obscurity, Evergrey, Monument, Sodomized Cadaver, Deity’s Muse, Limb and With The Dead.

Deity’s Muse and Sodomized Cadaver will play on the Sophie Lancaster Stage on the Friday, Nailed To Obscurity will play on the Ronnie James Dio Main Stage on the Saturday, while Limb and With The Dead will take take to the Sophie Stage on the Saturday.

Evergreen and Monument will play sets on the main stage on the Sunday.

Deity’s Muse vocalist and guitarist Wayne Boucher says: “I nearly choked on my coffee the morning we found out that we're included in this year's gargantuan Bloodstock lineup.

“To say that we're excited about the opportunity is a gross understatement. We can't wait to share our music with the BOA festival goers in August.

“This is literally a dream come true for us four weirdo South Africans. We're salivating at the prospect!"

Bloodstock’s Metal 2 The Masses grand finals are now underway, which supports regional venues and gives local bands the opportunity to grab a spot on the festival’s Newblood Stage. Find a list of dates below.

Get everything you need to know about Bloodstock on our festival page.