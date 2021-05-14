Blackberry Smoke and Warren Haynes join forces on All Rise Again

Atlanta's finest Blackberry Smoke have taken another giant step towards the release of their new album Your Hear Georgia with the launch of All Rise Again, a lively rocker starring Gov't Mule man Warren Haynes. Haynes plays guitar and adds a vocal on the song, moments which are captured in the video (watch below).

“Warren and I were on the phone one night during the lockdown," says Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr. We were talking about how much writing we were doing since we couldn’t actually leave the house, so we decided to write some stuff together. All Rise Again was the first thing that came out.”

You Hear Georgia was recorded in Nashville with producer Dave Cobb, best known for his work with artists like Rival Sons, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbel, and features contributions from touring band members Benji Shanks (additional guitars) and Preston Holcomb (percussion). The album is the follow-up to 2018's Find A Light.

The album also features a guest appearance from country star Jamey Johnson, who appears on Lonesome For A Livin', while background vocals come from The Black Bettys, who previously worked with the band on the live releases Homecoming - Live In Atlanta, Georgia (2019) and Live From Capricorn Sound Studios (2020).

All Rise Again follows the release of the albums's title track in February, Hey Delilah in March, and the poignant Ain't The Same last month.

You Hear Georgia is released on May 28.