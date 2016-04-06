Black Stone Cherry give alcoholic milkshake tutorial

Black Stone Cherry have given fans a video tutorial on how to make their favourite alcoholic milkshake – the Nosferatu.

Drummer John Fred Young and guitarist Ben Wells made the clip for Kerrang and in it they can be seen creating a bourbon version of the drink as well as a vodka version.

It involves mixing two shots of vodka or bourbon, four scoops of vanilla ice cream, 12 ounces of almond milk and a healthy squeeze of chocolate sauce in a blender.

John Fred says: “Nosferatu – the working man’s milkshake.”

Black Stone Cherry released their fifth album Kentucky this month.

