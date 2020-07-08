Trending

Black Sabbath's Iron Man is latest victim of stylophone cover craze - and it's great

By ()

The demented tones of Iron Man by Stylophone Sabbath will provide the unwary with much pleasure

“I really do feel that when you listen to Iron Man, what you’re getting is the essence of what made Black Sabbath such a special band,” Geezer Butler once told Classic Rock. “It’s fairly simple, yet also has a lot of depth. I’m very proud of what we achieved.”

Quite what Geezer would make of the song's latest incarnation is anyone's guess, but YouTuber maromaro1337 has come up with a version of the Sabbath classic that takes it in an entirely new direction: he's performed it on the Stylophone.

The cover arrives in the wake of maromaro1337's previous sonic skullduggery, which has involved bringing his Stylophone magic to bear on a thrusting version of Rammstein's classic Sonne (with added pyro), a freakish take on Motorhead's Ace Of Spades, and an outlandish romp through AC/DC's Thunderstruck

"This one took longer than expected," says maromaro1337, "because: 1) This song is almost six minutes long! 2) Every 4-8 bars there is a tempo change 3) The solos are horrible to play on the Stylophone. 

"So sorry for the wait, but as you can see it was not easy. Aside from that I still had some fun while doing it!"

It is fun. And we have no hesitation in suggesting that you whack up the volume, relax, and enjoy maromaro1337's gleefully demented work. 

See more Classic Rock news