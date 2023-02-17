Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler will publish his "dramatic" autobiography Into The Void this summer

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler will publish his autobiography Into The Void - From Birth to Black Sabbath – and Beyond in June.

Sabbath's bassist, co-founder and chief lyricist announced that he working on a memoir in 2021, telling Cleveland.com, "when my parents died, I always wished I'd asked them a lot more things than I knew about... So, I started writing a memoir for my grandkids to read, and that's been fun going through stuff - old times and growing up in Birmingham and all that."

The book has now been given a publication date, June 8, by publishers HarperCollins. Announcing the title, HarperCollins say: "With over 70 million records sold, heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath are one of the most influential bands of all time. From the very beginning, Geezer Butler was at the heart of their success. He named the group, provided the bass behind their distinctive sound and wrote the lyrics that resonated so powerfully with fans around the world.

At long last, Geezer is ready to tell his side of the Sabbath story, from early days as a scrappy blues quartet through to the many lineup changes, the record-breaking tours and the international hell-raising with Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward.

Featuring Geezer’s candid reflections on his working-class childhood in Luftwaffe-battered Birmingham, his almost-life as an accountant and his fascination with horror, religion and the occult, Into the Void reveals the softer side of the heavy metal legend, while holding nothing back.

Like Geezer’s bass lines and the story of Black Sabbath themselves, Into the Void is original, dramatic and one hell of a ride."



Into the Void will be the third memoir written by a member of Black Sabbath’s classic line-up: original line-up. Ozzy Osbourne's I Am Ozzy was published in 2009, and Tony Iommi's Iron Man: My Journey through Heaven and Hell with Black Sabbath was published in 2011.



