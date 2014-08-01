Bizkit's tasty treat for fans

Florida nu-metal veterans Limp Bizkit are back with Endless Slaughter – and they’ve made the track free to download.

The group are working on new album Stampede Of The Disco Elephants, which is due to drop later this year and Endless Slaughter gives an indication of the band’s sound, three years after releasing Gold Cobra.

Speaking with TeamRock Radio, frontman Fred Durst hinted at the musical direction of the new album, saying: “It’s a little crazier than usual – it’s more off the wall and pretty outrageous. It’s hard to explain, but I think this will be the one which changes the way we make music from here on out – the way Paul’s Boutique did for the Beastie Boys.”

Guitarist Wes Borland backed up Durst’s comments on Billboard, saying: “It has a live and sort of wild feel. It’s a bit more playful, a little less pop. I don’t want to say it sounds younger, but maybe a little more carefree musically to where we don’t overthink what we’re doing.”

The band have indicated that_ Stampede Of The Disco Elephants_ could be their last full album for some time, saying they might concentrate on EP releases going forward.

Limp Bizkit are about to embark on an extensive US tour, which gets underway at the Aftershock Festival in California mid-September.

To download Endless Slaughter, visit the band’s official site.