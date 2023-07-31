"Finally the big four will clash and thrash together!" The 'Big Four' of German thrash metal - Kreator, Sodom, Destruction and Tankard - announce first ever show together

Kreator, Sodom, Destruction and Tankard, collectively known as the 'Big Four' of German thrash metal, have booked their first ever show together.



The four bands will share the bill at the Klash Of The Ruhrpott festival, scheduled for July 20, 2024 at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Mille Petrozza, frontman of headliners Kreator, says "I'm so happy we have an opportunity to present this package in the best way possible! It's going to be a really special day, full of love and respect…and the most extensive Kreator set ever…prepare for some DEEP CUTS!"

His enthusiasm for the one-off festival is echoed by the frontmen of Sodom, Destruction and Tankard.

Sodom's Tom Angelripper (aka Thomas Such) says, "I am very happy to finally be able to share the stage with my old companions and friends again. A meeting with these four fantastic bands cannot be surpassed in terms of cult status. It will be a very special event for us and our fans. Until then, please stay healthy and confident. See ya soon..."

Destruction's Marcel 'Schmier' Schirmer adds, "Oh YES — we all have been waiting for this to happen, I am excited that it finally worked out! Hopefully this is the beginning of some more to come! We are super thrilled to be a part of this. Thanks for the invitation, Mille!"



"Good things take time!," says Tankard's Andreas 'Gerre' Geremia. "Finally the big four will clash and thrash together. We feel very proud to be a part of this historical event!"

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on August 2.