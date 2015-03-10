BFMV's Padge 'on fire' in studio clip

Bullet For My Valentine have released a video clip shot during recording sessions for their fifth album.

The Facebook clip shows guitarist Michael ‘Padge’ Paget recording a solo for one of the tracks, and is accompanied by a caption which reads: “Someone call emergency services to the studio – Padge is on fire. #BFMV5”

The Welsh outfit last month split with bass player Jason ‘Jay’ James and said they would announce a replacement in due course. They added: “Until then we’re gonna be busy recording our next record, and making sure it’s the best album we’ve ever made.”

The follow-up to 2013’s Temper Temper and is inspired by BFMV’s earlier work – but the band insist it won’t be a backwards step.

They join Slipknot, Lamb Of God and Motionless In White on a US summer tour.