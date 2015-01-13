Bello careful not to 'overhype' Anthrax tunes

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello doesn’t want to “overhype” the band’s upcoming new album – but he admits he’s “psyched” about playing the songs live.

As they release a second video showing drummer Charlie Benante recording in the studio for the follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music, the bass player says the one word he’d use to describe the material is “energy.” An earlier video also showed Benante at the kit.

Bello tells Jam Magazine: “The word is energy. The best thing I can do with this thing is not overhype it, and just have that quiet confidence, but I’m so stoked.

“The three of us got in the studio last week, and it was, like, old-time jamming. It just built this momentum. It’s gonna be fun to play these songs.

”Worship Music, it was taken well, it sold well and we’re thankful. We made a lot of new fans with that, along with our fan base, and we’re really looking forward to the next page. We really are.

“Thirty-one years in, you’d think we’d be winding down, but I can tell, in reality, there’s a fire in the belly. It’s something we have to do, and there’s no reason to stop. We’re just having fun doing it.

“People keep asking, ‘What is it like?’ It’s heavy. I think it’s a bit heavier, but it’s still got what you like out of Anthrax.

“I just say, what is it missing? I don’t think it’s missing anything, but I don’t wanna overhype it, because I’m so proud of it. Look, all I can say is I can’t wait to play this stuff. I’m pretty psyched about it. I really am.”

The band are recording their 11th album with producer Jay Ruston in Los Angeles.