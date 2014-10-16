Beatles Abbey Road images go under the hammer

A collection of rare photographs taken during the photoshoot for the Beatles Abbey Road album cover are to go up for auction.

The set of six snaps, including the pictures used on the front and back cover, along with four rare outtakes, will go under the hammer at Bloomsbury Auctions on November 21.

Head of photography at Bloomsbury Auctions Sarah Wheeler says: “They are incredibly rare. I’ve spoken to other music dealers and no one has been able to find a complete set on the market for 10 years.”

They were taken by Iain Macmillan, a friend of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, on August 8 1969. Paul McCartney chose shot number five to be the album cover.

The set has an auction estimate of between £50,000 - £70,000.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Westminster City Council bosses were considering assigning security staff to the famous street due to tourist visits. The crossing became a Grade II listed building in 2010 after English Heritage ruled its cultural importance meant it should be protected.