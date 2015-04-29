Bachman hails Heavy Blues rhythm section

Randy Bachman has hailed the contribution of bassist Anna Ruddick and drummer Dale Anne Brendon on his latest album.

Heavy Blues was released earlier this month and features guest appearances by artists including Neil Young, Joe Bonamassa and the late Jeff Healy. But he’s singled out the rhythm section for special credit.

He tells Ultimate Classic Rock: “I’m standing on the shoulders of these two giant women in the rhythm section. That’s such a cement block. It’s amazing, and I get to stand on that and play rhythm guitar and sing.

“Then, to have these guest stars come on top of that as my beacon shining out to the world, sending out my signal, is just amazing.”

He says those who buy the album should play it while driving – although he warns that listeners could get carried away.

He continues: “Burn a CD and put it in your car, go out on a nice day with the windows down and don’t get a speeding ticket – because the songs get more and more powerful and faster.

“You find yourself speeding and singing along. It’s like it’s 1969 again and you’re 18 years of age. You’ve got your driver’s license, and it’s a rock and roll summer, and suddenly there’s a red light flashing in your rear mirror and it’s the cops because you’re speeding.”

He’ll take to the stage at this year’s TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair where he says he’ll play a chunk of the album but will also throw in more recognisable tracks as he wants to keep the audience happy.

He adds: “I’ll probably play about half the album. I hate to go see an act who says, ‘We’re going to take an hour now and play 22 songs from our new album that I wrote last week.’ You don’t want to hear that.

“So I’m combining them and I’m doing medleys. My show’s going to open with The Edge which is the first song you hear when you put on my CD, and that goes right into Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet. It’s the same key and almost the same tempo.”