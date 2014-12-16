Bach hails 'milestone' chart victory over Ozzy

Sebastian Bach says his latest solo album charting higher in its first week than Ozzy Osbourne’s recent ‘best of’ is a major milestone in his career.

The former Skid Row frontman released Give ‘Em Hell in April and it reached number 72 on the Billboard chart, while Ozzy’s Memoirs Of A Madman landed at number 90 in its first week after being released in October.

Bach says his album “sold more” than Ozzy’s effort in week one, however according to Blabbermouth, Give ‘Em Hell sold 4000 copies while Memoirs Of A Madman sold 4200.

Bach tells the Illinois Entertainer: “My ultimate dream in rock ‘n’ roll when I was fired from Skid Row in 1996 was to possibly some day be like Ozzy Osbourne, in that he came up with Sabbath and then had a successful solo career.

”Give ‘Em Hell sold more copies the first week out than the new Ozzy Osbourne record. That’s really a milestone for me because that’s what I was trying to do. I think after three, four or five solo releases, I’m establishing myself in that way. This is the most successful solo record I’ve ever had.”

In the weeks after releasing Give ‘Em Hell, Bach hit out at his 800,000 Facebook followers, asking why only 5000 of them bought the record.