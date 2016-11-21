Axl Rose to launch liquid skull watch

Guns N’ Roses’ singer Axl Rose will release a wristwatch he helped design with HYT next month.

The Skull Axl Rose watch is black and blue in colour and limited to just 25 pieces. The 51mm black DLC-coated titanium case has a micro-blasted finish and features a skull emblem made of 256 layers of Damascus steel coated with a blue PVD treatment. It accurately keeps time using liquid technology, with seconds shown in the skull’s eyes.

The dial bears a rhodium-plated Clous de Paris pattern and comes on a bracelet-style black leather strap with blue stitching. Rose’s signature and the Guns N’ Roses logo is also on the sapphire crystal case back.

HYT CEO Gregory Dourde tells Forbes: “Axl already knew the brand and its innovative, rock’n’roll spirit. He wasted no time in conceiving his own model, whose spirit was very well defined when we discussed it with him.

“We have created it for him. This is his watch, exactly as he designed it. We are particularly proud of it.”

It was recently revealed that Guns N’ Roses have topped the global concert income chart for their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour. They’re currently on the road in South America.

South America

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Nov 29: Mexico Palacio de Los Deportes, Mexico

Japan

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Australia and New Zealand

Feb 02: Wellington Westpac Stadium, New Zealand

Feb 04: Auckland Western Springs Stadium, New Zealand

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium, Australia

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium, Australia

Feb 11: Sydney ANZ Stadium, Australia

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval, Australia

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium, Australia

Asia

Feb 25: Singapore Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore

Feb 28: Bangkok SCG Stadium Thailand

Mar 03: Dubai Autism Rocks Arena, UAE

