Avril Lavigne and Tony Hawk team up for TikTok Sk8ter Boi clip, internet loses its sh*t

In uncertain, troubled times, nostalgia offers a warm, comforting hug, and the reassurance that This Too Will Pass and a brighter tomorrow awaits.



So when pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne announced her arrival on TikTok with a joyous reprise of her 2002 anthem Sk8ter Boi featuring a cameo from actual skate legend Tony Hawk, the internet predictably could not help but emit exultant squeals of joy.



In the clip, 36-year-old Lavigne lip syncs to her effervescent pop-punk anthem, before the action switches to Tony Hawk performing some basic ramp tricks. Hawk also posted a clip of Lavigne busting some tentative moves on the ramp on his Instagram account, with the caption: “Breaking news: Sk8er Boi singer learns skating move from old Sk8ter Man.”

Well played everyone.

I just posted my first @tiktok_us with the legendary @tonyhawk… go check it out!https://t.co/W7XjhRxtO6 pic.twitter.com/by7PJmKMG7June 21, 2021 See more