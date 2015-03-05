ASIWYFA stream Wasps from Heirs

And So I Watch You From Afar have streamed their track Wasps, from fourth album Heirs.
The follow-up to All Hail Bright Futures is released on May 4 via Sargent House – and it’s described as the Northern Irish band’s “most painstakingly created, most personal and most meaningful” work to date.
ASIWYFA say the ten tracks on Heirs explore “the inheritance of ideas in that we’re all heirs to other peoples’ passion, which in turn inspire ourselves.”
They tour the UK starting in April:
Apr 28: Glasgow King Tut’s
Apr 29: Manchester Gorilla
Apr 30: Bristol Marble Factory
May 01: London Islington Assembly Hall
Tracklist
Run Home
These Secret Kings I Know
Wasps
Redesigned A Million Times
People Not Sleeping
Fucking Lifer
A Beacon, A Compass, An Anchor
Animal Ghosts
Heirs
Tryer, You