Anvil's Lips: I don't regret turning down Motorhead

Steve “Lips” Kudlow has spoken about the time he was asked to tour with Motorhead in 1983.

He recalls Anvil got their first gig opening for Motorhead in 1981 – and says that he and frontman Lemmy instantly clicked when they first met.

He tells Iron City Rocks: “We hit it off as people really well, and Lemmy was impressed with me.”

Lips says Motorhead’s management approached him to replace Eddie Clark on tour in 1982. But he turned down the offer, saying the band were in the middle of writing Forged In Fire and were under contract to finish the album.

He adds: “I couldn’t be in two places at once. It wasn’t possible to do it. I don’t regret the decision and at the end of the day, Lemmy really respected the fact that I stuck to my guns, which was his main philosophy. He just thought, ‘You’d fit in with me no problem, because we’re from the same tree, the same branch.’”

The 59-year-old recently said he’s no plans to call time on Anvil, and that they’re busier than ever. The band will tour Europe with Dirkschneider next month before their headline US tour in May and June.

Anvil release 16th album Anvil Is Anvil today (February 26).

