Anvil have 16th record 'in the can'

Anvil have already written the follow-up to 2013 album Hope In Hell.

The Canadian metal heroes are still touring Hope In Hell but have been writing throughout and will return to the studio next year to record what will be their 16th album./o:p

Drummer Robb Reiner tells Mitch Lafon: “Our new album is in the can. We’re probably gonna record it next year. It’s written, it’s all finished. We just have to pull the pin on when we wanna record it. That’s about it.”

Anvil recently parted ways with bass player Sal Italiano, replacing him with long-time crew member Chris Robertson.