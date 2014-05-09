Anselmo looks to 'ambitious' EP No.3

Earlier this week TeamRock brought you an exclusive stream of Down IV Part 2, released on Monday – but frontman Phil Anselmo is already thinking about how their next EP might come together.

He thinks the last section of final track Bacchanalia might offer a hint to where the band are going next, although he believes they won’t know until the time comes to start work.

Anselmo tells Artist Direct: “I’ll say this – the outro to Bacchanalia, we’re looking at that is a bridge to the third EP.

“Right now I’m guessing there will be some more ambitious songwriting. Not that we would ever stray too far from what Down does. Down is a band that has many dynamics to it, whether it’s heavy metal or straight-up acoustic numbers. We can do many things within in the genre.”

He reports that most of the material on Part 2 was written “off the cuff” rather than having been collected over a period of time, and he believes that’ll be the case for the next instalment.

“I like things to be spontaneous, not too thought-out or planned completely in advance,” says the former Pantera vocalist. “The mood we’re in will set the tone for the third EP. I’ll put it like this: the third EP will be very interesting.”

Down IV Part 2 is available for can pre-order the EP from Amazon and iTunes.