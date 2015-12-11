Angels & Airwaves, Parkway Drive on 'Boobies' record

Tom DeLonge’s Angels & Airwaves are among the acts who have contributed to a compilation in aid of the Keep A Breast foundation.

The American breast health charity’s Music For Boobies album is released on March 18 next year and also includes tracks by Falling In Reverse, Parkway Drive, Sleeping With Sirens, Danko Jones, Anti-Flag, Simple Plan and more.

It’s available for pre-order now on CD and digital via iTunes, with Angels & Airwaves track Saturday Love Remix and The Maine Featuring Brennan Smiley’s cover of New Radicals hit You Get What You Want offered as instant downloads with all orders.

Hear The Maine’s effort via Spotify here, and Angels & Airwaves’ contribution via Spotify at this link.

Half of the profits from the album go to Keep A Breast, which aims to “empower youth around the world with breast health education and support.”

MUSIC FOR BOOBIES TRACKLIST

Volume 1

Angels & Airwaves - Saturday Love Remix Falling In Reverse - Chemical Prisoner Parkway Drive - Vice Grip Sleeping With Sirens - Save Me A Spark American Hi-Fi feat. Kay Hanley - Another Perfect Day (Acoustic) Emarosa - A Hundred Crowns Too Close To Touch - Pretty Little Thing Motion City Soundtrack - Lose Control Allison Weiss - Who We Are Alvarez Kings - Fear To Feel Patent Pending - It’s All Good Today The Raveonettes - Wake Me Up

Volume 2