Anathema headline Ramblin' Man Fair prog stage

Leading British prog rockers Anathema have been announced as headliners for the Prog In The Park stage at this year's Ramblin' Man Fair. They will be joined on what is shaping up already as a strong prog line-up by Riverside and Pain Of Salvation, with further artists to be announced.

Melodic rockers Foreigner have already been announced as one of the main stage headline acts and Beth Hart will headline the Blues stage.

Ramblin' Man Fair organisers expressed their delight to have "one of the UK’s most revered progressive bands" headline the Prog In The Park stage. This year the festival will move back its traditional end of July slot on the 19th, 20th and 21st July at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent.

Tickets for this year's event are available here. More band's will be announced in due course.