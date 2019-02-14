Alice Cooper: Watch the trailer for Live From The Astroturf

A trailer has been released for the upcoming film release Alice Cooper: Live From the Astroturf.

The film focusses on a rare live performance from the original Alice Cooper band, which took place at the Good Records store in Dallas in 2015. The soundtrack of the show was released as a Record Store Day Black Friday release in 2018.

A statement reads: "The movie is part concert film, part documentary highlighting the near incredulous story of how an Alice Cooper fan who runs a record store was able to coax the original lineup into reuniting at his store forty-one years after they had disbanded.

"The reunion marks the longest set the original members had played since that time, and their first appearance together since being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"The incredible performance was captured with eight cameras, originally intended to be a personal video for the record store owner, Chris Penn. Luckily, he knew professional camera operators, and at the end of the evening, the film’s director, Steven Gaddis, informed Penn that they had enough material to make a movie. Gaddis and Penn immediately went to work to make that happen."

The live performance was mixed by Bob Ezrin, while the documentary also features interviews with members of the Alice Cooper Band, alongside Penn and the other organisers.

Alice Cooper: Live From the Astroturf will make its debut at the Phoenix Film Festival this coming April. For details of other screenings, check out the Live From the Astroturf website.