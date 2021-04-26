Alice Cooper on recovering from COVID-19: “I’m a walking antibody”

Alice Cooper has opened up about his experience with coronavirus, and urged everyone to “come on out” and get vaccinated against the virus.

In conversation with Good Day Rochester, Cooper explains: “All it really did with me was it knocked me out. For three weeks, I felt like I went 12 rounds with Roberto Duran; I was just beat up.

“And then every day, you feel a little bit better, then feel a little bit better, feel a little bit better, and about after a month, you start feeling pretty good. And so now I’m a walking antibody.”

The shock-rock legend also revealed he received his vaccine along with his wife Sheryl Goddard in February. Making sure to stress the importance of getting the treatment, Cooper stated: “We already had Covid but we’re getting vaccinated anyway.

“Everyone out here has been really nice and you don’t feel like you’re in danger of anything. So come on out. If you haven’t been vaccinated, come on out.”

Cooper previously explained to AZCentral about the weight loss he experienced after contracting the virus, explaining, “We didn’t have to go to the hospital or anything like that. But I lost 15 pounds. I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t eat.”

This month has also seen the release of an album of lullaby versions of Alice Cooper songs. Lullaby Versions Of Alice Cooper from Twinkle Twinkle Little Rockstar was released last week and features covers of Poison, Under My Wheels and School’s Out, all tailored for children.