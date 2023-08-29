"When I heard that on the radio, I went, Dammit, I should have written that song": Alice Cooper names the emo and grunge anthems he wishes he had written

Alice Cooper has no shortage of evergreen, classic rock anthems to his name - School's Out, Elected, I'm Eighteen and Under My Wheels to name but a handful - but every now and then he'll hear a song on the radio and wonder why he didn't think of it himself.

In a new interview with Vulture, the 75-year-old singer singles out an emo anthem and a grunge classic as songs that he wishes he had written.

In the interview, Vulture writer Brady Gerber pays tribute to the impact Cooper had had, stating, 'You opened the doors for a lot of genres: hard rock, heavy metal, punk, pretty much anything with a guitar and a sense of dramatics. Even in emo, like My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade', which leads the singer to nominate a My Chemical Romance song that could have been an Alice original.



"Teenagers is a great song," Cooper responds. "I listened to that and said, How did I not write that? That and Smells Like Teen Spirit. When I heard that on the radio, I went, Dammit, I should have written that song."

Asked if there is anything about Kurt Cobain's Nirvana classic that he would have changed, Cooper replies, "No."



"That was perfect because he was speaking for his generation, which I didn’t quite understand, the attitude and the language of it," he adds. "But I heard it and went, I get it. Very hard to find bands that write good songs. It’s easy to write good parts. But it’s hard to find good songs. The last band I heard that I really flipped out over was the Strypes. Snapshot, that album. There’s not one clunker on it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cooper says that his original band were aiming to be "America’s Yardbirds."



"We wanted to be that band that could play with Led Zeppelin," he sayss. "If you don’t have those songs, you’re a puppet show up there — and we would have been gone a long time ago."