Aldrich leaves Whitesnake

Guitarist Doug Aldrich has left Whitesnake after 11 years as David Coverdale's sidekick, he's confirmed – but he's said his former boss's report that he's going solo isn't true.

The Burning Rain and former Dio, Lion and House Of Lords member appeared on the last two Whitesnake studio albums and a number of live recordings.

Aldrich says: “Thanks to my big bro David for such a killer run together – so many songs, tours, projects, always inspiring and pushing each other.

“Mostly I want to thank the loyal Whitesnake choir and fans around the world. You have been so amazing to me and it’s been an honour to play for you. I’ll see you all again.”

Coverdale last night tweeted: “It is with a heavy heart we bid adieu to super guitarist Doug Aldrich who is leaving to pursue a solo career. Fare thee well, my brother!”

But the guitarist responded: “Not sure how or where the info started about a solo career, but this is not true or correct information. I have no plans at this time to go solo. I’m just not in the Whitesnake/David Coverdale band any more.”

The pair are planning to make a joint statement in due course. Meanwhile, Coverdale has shot down the suggestion there’s bad blood between them, saying: “I celebrate the amazing time we spent together. I had the best of times with him. I honour his decision to follow his ambitions and dreams. There is absolutely no ill feeling. I truly love what we achieved together.”

Drummer Brian Tichy left Whitesnake last year to go solo, leading to the return of Tommy Aldridge for a third stint.