The Internet has gifted us an AC/DC vs Phantom Of The Opera mash-up and that sound you hear is Bon Scott turning in his grave

That The Internet is a wild, lawless and ungovernable space where anything can, and at some point inevitably will happen, is a constant source of concern to people who fear that humanity is broken and we're only ever a click away from anarchy.

On the other hand, it does throw up some fascinating 'alternate realities' scenarios for creatives, which can make for some entertaining 'content' out there on the WWW.

For instance, in the real world, try to imagine a scenario where someone from AC/DC's management or record company has to walk into a band meeting or venue's dressing room in the late '70s and tell Malcolm Young, Angus Young and Bon Scott that Andrew Lloyd Webber has been on the phone wondering whether "the boys" might be interested in working together on a collaborative piece?

"Andy Who mate? The Jesus Christ Superstar cunt? Are you taking the piss mate? Get fucked!"

Never. Gonna. Happen.



But on The Internet... knock yourselves out, music nerds, make it so.

Which brings us to the mash-up below. DJ Cummerbund is one of The Internet's foremost mash-up magicians, and his latest twisted/inspired creation sees a Bon Scott-fronted amalgam of AC/DC's Big Balls, from 1976's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, with the title song from Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit musical The Phantom Of The Opera, with dashs of Eminem, Jerry Lee Lewis and wrestler Randy Macho Man' Savage thrown into the mix just because. Its title? The Phantom Of The Balls.



"This Broadway classic just grew some balls", writes Cummerbund beneath his latest slice of mash-up madness.

We're pretty sure Scott and the Young brothers would not approve, but you get to make up your own mind as to the virtues of this.

Check out The Phantom Of The Balls below: