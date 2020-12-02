AC/DC engineer Mike Fraser: I swear I could hear Malcolm singing

Longtime AC/DC engineer Mike Fraser, who worked with the band on their Razors Edge, Ballbreaker, Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice, Rock Or Bust and Power Up albums, has spoken of the influence of the late Malcom Young on the band's most recent recordings.

Speaking to the Beyond The Thunder podcast, Fraser speaks of feeling Young's presence during the Power Up sessions, especially as the band came to record backing vocals.

“Kind of makes you tear up a little bit,” says Fraser. “On all their past records, Mal always sang on it. On some of those (new tracks) I could swear it's Malcolm singing."

Fraser also talks of the impact of the moment the band reassembled for the sessions in Vancouver.

"I remember walking into the studio," he says. "And there’s everybody there – the whole gang again. It was probably a good hour of hugs and high fives. What a feeling to have everybody back together again."

In the current issue of Classic Rock, Angus Young and Brian Johnson talk at length about the how the group got back together, about Axl Rose, about recording the album, and about Malcolm's continued influence on the band.

"Every now and again I turn and he’s not there," says Johndson. "But this feeling we have, it’s just one of those strange things in life. It’s wonderful. You just have this feeling that he’s keeping an eye on people."

"He certainly is," adds Angus.

AC/DC are on the cover of the current issue of Classic Rock, which is available to buy online now.