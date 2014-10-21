A7X game a journey through career, says Shadows

M Shadows says Avenged Sevenfold's new video game takes fans on a journey through their music and artwork.

The band’s mobile game Hail To The King: Deathbat is available now through the App Store and Google Play.

Shadows says: “It’s an action adventure. There’s a lot of different genres we pulled from, but it’s also very original.

“The original idea was to allow our fans walk through our discography and artwork and look around in there, have a storyline that took you through these things. So if you saw the City Of Evil album cover, what would it be like if you were a character thrown into that mix and what would that world look like.”

With his family’s blessing, A7X included late drummer The Rev as a character in the game. And Shadows says his friend would have been disappointed if he didn’t have a part to play.

He adds: “The reason we decided to have The Rev in the game was pretty simple. I grew up playing video games with The Rev, we’d go to his house and play. So I know that if we were to make a video game he’d be pretty jealous if he wasn’t involved somehow.

“And why not make him the all-powerful character in it? If you do unlock The Rev, you’re basically unstoppable. It’s a fun thing to be able to play as your best friend in a video game.”

Shadows and game developer Michael Stragey also talk about the various games which influenced their new creation and the process the band members went through to decide the shape each level and boss would take.