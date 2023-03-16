A unofficial Ghost convention hosted by a cosplayer drag king is to be held in a Peak District cavern known as 'The Devil's Arse'

An unofficial Ghost Convention is coming to a cave in Derbyshire's peak district.

The GhostCon programme will begin with a live show at Peak Cavern – also known as 'The Devil's Arse' – a limestone cave near near the small village of Castleton, on May 13. The event will feature a live set from Ghost tribute act Popestars, with support from theatrical shock/gore/horror act Ward XVI, and the festivities will be hosted by Cardinal Copier, a self-proclaimed "Ghost fandom cosplayer drag king."

"Children of Ghost!" intones the event's publicity material. "We bring to you a sermon most majestic and wondrous, right at the UK portal gates to the underworld known affectionately as the Devil's Arse!"

Tickets are on sale now for £20 (opens in new tab).

This sermon most majestic and wondrous is a mere precursor to the main event, which is the full convention. Due to held at the Corporation in Sheffield on October 29, it's inspired by the old Kiss Expos, and promises exhibits of of merchandise, costumes and memorabilia.

"To have displays of these items and exhibits of artwork, alongside entertainment from talent inspired by the lore created by the Ghost team, other entertaining and theatrical acts, and of course a Ghost tribute, makes for a special event indeed!" proclaim the organisers.

The October event will also feature Popestars – who feature members of Cradle of Filth, Evil Scarecrow, Forgotten Remains, Tigertailz, Kid Klumsy, Blackwater Conspiracy and Patriot Rebel in their lineup – and Ward XVI, as well as a set from Yorkshire-based Rammstein tribute act Mörderstein.

For more information on both events, visit the GhostCon website (opens in new tab).