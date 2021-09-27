A cyclist has ‘drawn’ Nirvana’s Nevermind cover using GPS tracking

An Australian cyclist created a unique tribute to Nirvana’s game-changing Nevermind album last week by recreating its iconic cover art using GPS tracking.



National parks project manager Pete Stokes cycled 150km on an 8 hour journey through the city of Adelaide to sketch out the cover’s instantly identifiable baby, four month-old Spencer Eldon, using his Strava exercise app.

“Nevermind, released thirty years ago today. Still kicks all kinds of ass,” Stokes added as a caption.



“When this album came out I was in high school – I was about 14, and that’s when you’re forming your love of music,” he later told The Guardian.

In a surprise development, last month it was revealed that Spencer Eldon is suing Nirvana for ‘child pornography’: court documents filed in California find his lawyers claiming that the band "knowingly produced, possessed, and advertised commercial child pornography depicting Spencer, and they knowingly received value in exchange for doing so," and that "the Defendants failed to take reasonable steps to protect Spencer and prevent his widespread sexual exploitation and image trafficking."