3 doors down kick out fan for ‘hitting woman’

3 Doors Down stopped a show mid-song this week to have a fan thrown out for hitting a woman.

Video from the concert in Broomfield, Colorado, posted by guitarist Chris Henderson, shows frontman Brad Arnold telling his colleagues to “Hang on, hang on.”

He then addresses a member of the audience, saying: “Hey homie, you don’t hit a woman. You just pushed a woman out of the way to get to the front, you dick. You don’t hit a woman, dude.”

Henderson says Arnold then had the person removed by security before the show continued.

3 Doors Down are currently touring North America and they’ll release sixth album Us And The Night later this year.