12 New Acts For Sonisphere Line-up Announced

Other acts joining the Sonisphere family are chaos-loving techno-monsters Atari Teenage Riot, who'll be playing the first UK Festival in four years, plus Bo Ningen, Trash Talk, Canterbury, Lostalone, Bleed From Within, Dregen, TRC, Beastmilk, Malefice and Glass City Vice.

Therapy? last performed at the festival in 2010, and return this time to play 1995’s Infernal Love, the album that showcased the band’s move away from clanking, metallic punk towards a more cinematic sound.

Frontman Andy Cairns says, “We’re delighted to have been asked back to Sonisphere UK to perform Infernal Love in its entirety. Our Troublegum show there was a special night indeed and we are very much looking forward to playing this fan favourite at the UK’s premier rock festival. See you all July 6th on the Bohemia stage!”

