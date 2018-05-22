Your essential World Goth Day playlist

May 22 is World Goth Day, a celebration of all things shadowy and mysterious. But goth isn't just about on day in the springtime, it's for life. In the '80s the gothic music scene was the refuge of those looking for something a bit darker, something otherworldly, something romantic yet bleak.

The gothic rock scene was full of jet black hair and eyeliner-clad bands dealing in introspection and gloom. Bands like The Mission, The Cure, Fields Of The Nephilim and The Cult led the charge, but there was a strong backline of fellow soldiers of misfortune. Clan Of Xymox, Skeletal Family, All About Eve... just some of the names that formed the basis for a musical scene that eventually became its own globally-recognised subculture with its own special day.

If you're new to goth or just want to remember the days of crimping your hair, we have created this special 20-song goth playlist. Set faces to morose.