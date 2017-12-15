Your essential Machine Head playlist

In this month’s special end of year edition of Metal Hammer, Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn opens up like never before, revealing the truth behind the righteous rage on new Machine Head album Catharsis, as well as an exclusive track-by-track guide to the album itself. You don’t want to miss it, and to celebrate, we got Hammer legend and longtime Machine Head fanatic Dom Lawson, who conducted the interview, to create the ultimate Machine Head mega-mix for your listening pleasure.

Turn it up, bang that head and pick up our new issue now.

As well as Machine Head, in the latest issue of Metal Hammer we round up the biggest bands and the best music across the past 12 months to deliver the ultimate end of year special! We’ve got a ton of interviews, our definitive Albums Of The Year list, and so much more.

It’s in stores now but you can also order a copy online or become a TeamRock+ member to read it right now.

Machine Head: "People just like calling me a dick"