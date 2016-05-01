Winterhorde, Sinnery and Heathen Beast – new music from around the world

Winterhorde – Maestro

This Israeli ensemble mix classical inspirations with extreme metal and touches of gothic inference. It’s enjoyable, but at times sounds a little too forced. They need to be more imaginative. [6] MD

Sinnery – A Feast Of Fools

Those of you who are hungry for some taut, frenzied old-school thrash metal with its nose pressed up against an actual battlefield should look no further than this Israeli four-piece’s debut. [7] EMcF

Heathen Beast – Rise Of The Saffron Empire

India’s Heathen Beast make a brave socio-political strike against the right-wing extremists of their homeland on this eclectic EP, which melds indigenous instruments into black metal’s incendiary sound. [7] DB