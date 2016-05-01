Trending

Winterhorde, Sinnery and Heathen Beast – new music from around the world

By Metal Hammer  

Winterhorde album cover

WinterhordeMaestro

This Israeli ensemble mix classical inspirations with extreme metal and touches of gothic inference. It’s enjoyable, but at times sounds a little too forced. They need to be more imaginative. [6] MD

SinneryA Feast Of Fools

Those of you who are hungry for some taut, frenzied old-school thrash metal with its nose pressed up against an actual battlefield should look no further than this Israeli four-piece’s debut. [7] EMcF

Heathen BeastRise Of The Saffron Empire

India’s Heathen Beast make a brave socio-political strike against the right-wing extremists of their homeland on this eclectic EP, which melds indigenous instruments into black metal’s incendiary sound. [7] DB

