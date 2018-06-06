Win tickets to Ramblin' Man Festival 2018!

This year's Ramblin' Man Festival kicks off at Mote Park in Kent on On June 30. In four short years it's become a favourite festival of ours, with great transport links, a site that doesn't take hours to navigate around, and a booking policy that means there's always plenty to enjoy.

This year's line-up is typically strong. As well as headliners Mott The Hoople and The Cult playing some bona-fide rock classics, the likes of Halestorm, Steel Panther, Blackberry Smoke, Cadillac Three, Sons Of Apollo and Therapy? will rip things up on the main stage, while the acts on the Outlaw Country Stage, Prog In The Park, Blues and Rising Stages ensure all tastes are catered for.

Tickets are on sale now, but we've got five pairs of general admission weekend tickets to give away. With each pair worth £312, it's quite a prize!

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below.

Rules: Competition closes at noon on June 13 2018. You must be 18 years old to enter the competition. Winners will be selected at random from all correct entries. Each winner will win 1 pair of general admission tickets which will grant access to the festival on Saturday and Sunday. Management retain the right of refusal if you break any of the entrance criteria. Each ticket is valid for one wristband only. The prize is non-transferable. You will be required to show ID. The prize excludes travel to and from event, accommodation, food, drink and any other costs incurred by the winners. No cash alternative to prize in whole or in part. Not open to staff of the promoter or promotional partner.