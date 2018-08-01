Win the chance for your band to play Wembley arena at a Progress Wrestling show

Progress Wrestling are hosting their biggest ever show at London's Wembley Arena on Sunday September 30 and YOUR BAND could play be opening the show!

That's right, you could be playing in front of thousands at one of the most famous arenas in the world, providing the official song to Progress Wrestling's largest event of all time.

To enter you need fill out the form below with a 50 word description of why you want to play a Progress Wrestling show and a YouTube or Bandcamp link to your music. Attached mp3s will not be accepted or listened to.

On August 8 we will no longer accept submissions and will whittle down the entries to a Final Four, judged by members of Metal Hammer and Progress Wrestling. The final four bands will then face a public vote in which YOU can choose the band who will get to play Wembley arena.

Entrants must be at least 16 years old. Each band is limited to one entry. You must be available for soundcheck on Saturday September 29, 2018 and to perform at the Wembley show on Sunday September 30, 2018. JJG Partners Ltd reserve the right to film and distribute the footage of the performance at their discretion. Travel and accommodation is not included in the prize. Further terms and conditions apply .

Progress Wrestling's Wembley event has already announced three matches: Pete Dunne vs Ilya Dragunov, Doug Williams vs Trent Seven and a Thunderbastard Tag Team Championship featuring seven tag-teams including Mark Haskins & Flash Morgan Webster and Zack Gibson & James Drake.