Why I Love Pantera’s Vulgar Display Of Power, by Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia

I started listening to Pantera around 1991. The first time I heard them was in a metal pub in Milan – the DJ was playing stuff like Paradise Lost and Clawfinger, and then Pantera came on and I was, like, ‘Wow.’

Vulgar Display Of Power has so many classic songs on it: Walk, Mouth For Way, A New Level. And the music was amazing, but there was such a power to them as a band. It wasn’t just the frontman or the guitarist who was the star – it was a whole band where everyone had their own importance. Every member of that band was a character. But there was no other singer like Phil Anselmo. He was in control of every stage he was on.

I wouldn’t say they have been a huge influence on Lacuna Coil, but this is still an important record for me. Great albums stay with you forever because they remind you of a certain period in your life. And that period was really happy for me – it was all about partying with friends, and this was the perfect soundtrack.