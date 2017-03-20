When musicians don't know music theory

Just because you can play an instrument doesn’t mean you have an in-depth knowledge of music theory, sometimes it’s easier to discuss music by making noises. Don’t pretend you don’t, we know you speak to your mates in chugs and pinched harmonics. And YouTuber David Wu has captured this exchange in the below video.

Comparing the opinions between himself and a classically-trained musician, David reveals how two different musicians can explain guitar and drum parts – we also want to know what the “I wanna push your grandma down the stairs chord” sounds like.

David also investigates how self-taught musicians and classically trained musicians describe songs, compliment other artists and how they act at concerts. Which one are you?

Watch this man cover The Trooper on guitar and synth at the same time

Someone has mashed up Metallica with Legend Of Zelda