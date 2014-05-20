When Doro met Jody

When undisputed metal queen Doro Pesch revealed that one of her favourite singers and main influences is Jody Turner of 80s all-girl band Rock Goddess, we had to get the pair of them together for a photo opportunity prior to Doro’s 30th anniversary gig at London’s O2 Islington Academy last night.

Especially as vocalist/guitarist Jody has re-formed the original Rock Goddess line-up with her sister, drummer Julie, and bassist Tracey Lamb.

It’s been almost 30 years since Doro and Jody last met, ­during the recording of 1985 charity single Sport Alive in aid of the Heysel football disaster. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJbKPg8u_cs)

The single featured an all-star cast including members of Motörhead, Uriah Heep, Girlschool, Venom and many more (pictured below: Doro far left on the front row, Jody far right).

“I remember what you did back in the day, Jody – it was mind-blowing,” enthuses Doro upon learning the reunited Rock Goddess line-up is the same one that played on their 1983 single My Angel.

“You were my hero for all those years,” Doro adds.

Jody retorts: “Have you not come to your senses yet?”

As Doro continues her year-long celebration of 30 years in the business with a special edition of 2012 album Raise Your Fist, plus a bonus CD of cover versions available via Nuclear Blast, Rock Goddess have got their mojo back.

They’ll play some secret warm-up gigs abroad before revealing future plans that will include a new album currently at the latter stages of recording.

Later, Doro tells her London audience that hopefully she can find time to collaborate with Jody on some future recordings. And don’t bet against Jody getting up on stage with Doro later in the year.