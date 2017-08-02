What have Arch Enemy got in store for Bloodstock 2017?

Bloodstock is just over a week away and it’s already looking like one of the best yet – in fact, weekend tickets have recently sold out, which is mega! And it’s not surprising when you look at the line-up. Amon Amarth, Ghost, Megadeth, Testament, Decapitated, Skindred and King 810 are just some of the bands hitting up the main stage, but it’s safe to say that Arch Enemy will be one of Sunday’s highlights. With their new album Will To Power due for release next month, we had a quick chat with guitarist Michael Amott and vocalist Alissa White-Gluz about their pending Bloodstock performance.

How much are you looking forward to playing Bloodstock?

Michael: “It’s kind of rare for us to play a festival in the UK, it’s not as common as playing a festival in Germany, that’s for sure. I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Alissa, it’s your first time on stage at Bloodstock!

Alissa: “For months now I’ve been seeing people getting excited, having their tickets to Bloodstock to see us on the Sunday. That’s still a [while] away but there’s a lot of hype for that – I checked out the line-up and the line-up is great. I’m hoping we get there with time to watch some other bands. We’re really excited to play some new songs at Bloodstock.”

Michael: “For the first time, we’ll be playing some songs from our new album at Bloodstock. In a way it’s the kick-off of the Will To Power tour.”

And it’s a great place to start it, at Bloodstock.

Michael: “I think it’s great. England has a lot of great festivals but Bloodstock is a pure metal festival, it’s focussed on the hard rock and metal genre. It’s important to have that and we’re very excited to play.”

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 10-12, with Arch Enemy playing the main stage on Sunday. Weekend tickets are now sold out but day tickets are available.

How do Ghost feel about headlining Bloodstock 2017?

Arch Enemy go into orbit in video for The World Is Yours