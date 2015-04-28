Welcome Back: Stone Sour

Hi, Josh! So what’s the deal with this EP then?

Josh Rand (guitar): “We came off tour last year, and Corey approached me about recording a cover of [Metal Church banger] The Dark for the Fear Clinic soundtrack. We just decided it would be a cool thing to document these five songs while we were in the studio doing that, because it was fresh in our memory, and we thought it would be a something for the die-hard Stone Sour fans!”

How daunting was it to recreate such classic songs?

“The whole idea was to pick bands that truly influenced us, so we didn’t want to shy away from picking the bands that put us where we are today.”

Were you not tempted to show off and pick some weird Priest b-sides or something?

“It would have been easier to choose some more obscure choices, but we were up for this challenge!”

Will you guys be touring the EP?

“I can categorically say we will definitely… not be doing that. We’ve actually got 15 cover songs all but done overall, so we hope to put out three EPs in the next year. But, no disrespect to the artists we’ve covered, we won’t be heading out on the road again until there is a new Stone Sour record.”

MEANWHILE IN BURBANK… IS AVAILABLE FROM SELECTED OUTLETS ON LOVELY SHINY VINYL