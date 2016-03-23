Watch this metalhead drum along to I'm A Little Teapot

I’m A Little Teapot is a staple of every playgroup and kindergarten, but it’s about time someone stuck some metal in that spout.

YouTuber and metal drummer extraordinaire Joey Muha has tackled various TV themes in his videos (everything from Dexter’s Lab to Orange Is The New Black), but his reinterpretation of I’m A Little Teapot has really caught our eyes and ears. If you thought the nursery rhyme about a small teapot being both short and stout was as harmless as a felt spoon then you’ve got another thing coming.

Joey, if you’re reading this, we want a drum-along to Three Blind Mice. Go onnnnnn.