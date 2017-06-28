Watch the world burn with Bergen's avant metallers Vulture Industries

Bergen’s Vulture industries might not be the first band to have a dystopian outlook, but you’d be hard pressed to find one whose journey through the death throes of a ravaged, spiritually unhinged civilisation has proved so inventively picturesque, or so emotionally charged.

With their fourth album, and the follow-up to 2013’s jaw-dropping opus, The Tower, aptly titled Stranger Times, due to be released on September 22, the avant-rock troubadours have teamed up once more with artist extraordinaire Costin Chioreanu to create an immersive, illustrated lyric video for the track As The World Burns, and you can watch the premier right here.

“This song represent the rockier side of our new album,” says frontman Bjørnar Nielsen, “and is one of my personal favourites. As The World Burns deals with the interdependence of extreme world views that need each other to justify their existence – a theme that is quite relevant in our strange and hazy present. Once more we have teamed up with our friend and sixth band member, the brilliant Mr. Costin Chioreanu for a video. Of course, Costin also created the album artwork. These are the first fruits of our continued co-operation and I sincerely promise that there are a lot of more strange harvests to come your way. Take a bite!”

Without further ado, enter the weird, wonderful yet soul-wracking world of As The World Burns, and scroll down for Vulture Industries tour dates with Code later on this year!

Vulture Industries on tour, 2017

Nov 09: Boston Music Room (UK) London (+Code)

Nov 10: Tiger Lounge (UK) Manchester (+Code)

Nov 11: Audio (UK) Glasgow (+Code)