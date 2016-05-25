Watch Jacoby Shaddix and David Draiman cover Rage Against The Machine

Disturbed headlined the Friday night of Rock On The Range in Columbus, Ohio, last weekend and as you’d expect with David Draiman and co. the show wasn’t without its little surprises. Unsurprisingly a number of covers made their way into the setlist (including a rendition of U2’s I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For), but the most bonkers moment came in the form of Killing In The Name. Not only is it a sight to behold watching the Double D lose his mind to one of the most famous political anthems on the planet, but he’s joined by Papa Roach’s bouffant ink magnet Jacoby Shaddix on vocal duties.

Check out the footage below!

